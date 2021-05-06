City of Dalton begins search for rec department director

The city of Dalton’s Recreation Commission approved the search for a new director for the Parks and Recreation Department at the commission's Thursday meeting. The commission is comprised of community leaders and oversees the operations of the department.
“This is a great opportunity,” said Recreation Commission Chairman Zab Mendez, noting that the department’s next director will be overseeing the development and completion of a number of projects including a new aquatics center. “This is a time of a lot of great things happening in the community, and we need someone who not only puts their stamp on it but embraces it and runs with it for the best interest of our community.”
The job posting for the position notes not only the development of the new aquatics center as part of the portfolio of projects that the new director will oversee, but also developing a new soccer complex near Dalton Middle School and development of a trail system to link downtown Dalton with Haig Mill Lake Park.
Greg Walker has served as the department’s interim director since the retirement of Mike Miller in December 2020. Miller led the Parks and Recreation Department as its director for three years, taking over in 2017. He worked for the department in various capacities for nearly 37 years.
“We’re going to cast a wide net and get the best possible person for the job,” said City Council member Derek Waugh, who also serves on the Recreation Commission. Waugh noted that Walker will be considered for the position.
“We obviously want someone who is in tune with the vision and mission of the city and the community as a whole,” said Mendez when discussing what he and fellow commission members are looking for in the department’s next director. “And obviously we want someone who is experienced and has the best interests of our community and our staff at heart.”
More information about the job posting including an application can be found online at daltonga.gov/jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.