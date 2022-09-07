The city of Dalton is collecting donations of bottled water for the residents of Summerville after flooding there has crippled the community's water treatment plant. Donations of bottled water are being collected by the Dalton Police Department at the Police Services Center at 301 Jones St. through Friday.
Donated water can be left in the front parking lot of the Police Services Center in the northern end nearest to the intersection of Jones Street and Hawthorne Street. Donated water will be taken to the city of Summerville this weekend.
Heavy rains over the past several days brought severe flooding to Summerville, which saw more than 10 inches of rainfall in a 10-hour period of time. The water treatment plant there was submerged by flood waters over the weekend. That left the city's water unsafe to drink, with a boil water advisory in effect for some time to come.
