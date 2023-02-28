A proposed new charter for the city of Dalton would reduce the minimum age to be hired as a firefighter to 18 from the current 21.
Members of the city Public Safety Commission and city officials discussed the draft charter proposal at the commission's meeting Tuesday. The commission oversees the fire and police departments.
"We are losing people," said City Council member Annalee Sams. "They come out of high school. They are super engaged. We are losing excellent candidates because they have to wait three years. We want to grow from our own."
Fire Chief Todd Pangle said he has seen young people who are active in the department's Explorers program go on to other fire departments that hire people at 18.
"We are losing these people, and we aren't going to get them back," he said.
In a work session on the draft charter in February, commission members expressed concerns about part of the draft charter that would remove their authority to hire and fire the chiefs of the fire and police departments.
Commissioner Alex Brown said the commission helps "insulate" public safety from politics. He and Truman Whitfield, who was elected chairman by fellow commissioners earlier at the start of the meeting, said they believe the commission has worked well over the years.
Sams said she agrees.
"There have been extremely good things that have come from this body," she said. "But I don't think it has been the design of this body so much as it has been the quality of the individuals who have served on the board, the ethics of the individuals. You all have done a great job. I sincerely mean that."
But she expressed concern that members of the commission aren't required to have any training in employment law or city personnel policy and there are no formal protections against conflicts of interest, such as could occur if a commissioner's relative filed a complaint against a police officer.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said a compromise could be possible.
"Fortunately, time is on our side," he said, noting the charter proposal does not have to be finalized until this fall.
Sams said she would "welcome a work session" with the commissioners to try to work out their differences and address concerns from all parties.
