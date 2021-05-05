City of Dalton holds ribbon cutting at JA Discovery Center

On April 29, the city of Dalton proudly cut the ribbon on its storefront at the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton. The space gives middle school students the chance to be adults for the day, and be exposed to the myriad roles and functions the city of Dalton performs within the community. This new center, opened in March, will serve more than 13,000 northwest Georgia students annually.
"We are very excited for the opportunity to participate in the JA Discovery Center of Dalton," Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker said. "This partnership connects directly with two of the city's strategic priorities of supporting youth mentoring, and fostering civic pride and participation. It's a great community asset."
The JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton is a result of the partnership between Dalton Public Schools, Engineered Floors, Junior Achievement and more than 20 other local and national sponsors. The facility is a state-of-the-art learning center where students apply concepts they learn in the classroom in a 360-degree authentic and immersive experience. Upon arrival, students become a part of a simulated version of their hometown within the JA BizTown and JA Finance Park programs. Here, students work alongside their peers and adult volunteers as they develop a greater understanding of financial concepts, build 21st century skills and foster their entrepreneurial spirit.
JA BizTown creates an unmatched experience where sixth-grade students are able to interact within a simulated economy and take on the challenge of fueling a business. Here, students not only discover the intricacies of being a professional and member of the community, but also discover the abundance of opportunities available within their city.
JA Finance Park provides seventh- or eighth-grade students the rare opportunity to experience their personal financial futures first-hand. Guided by an assigned "life situation," students participate in an immersive simulation that enables them to develop skills to successfully navigate today’s complex economic environment and discover how decisions today can impact tomorrow.
"We are so thrilled to have the city of Dalton represented in this facility," said Anna Adamson, director of development and volunteer partnerships for JA of Georgia, Northwest Georgia. "Their presence provides students a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to manage a city and its greater community and to learn more about how they can become more involved in that community. Our students are the future of Northwest Georgia. Educating students on the importance of civics at an early age plants the seed for each student to recognize the significance of becoming an involved citizen of our region."
Guests at the ceremonial event included Mayor David Pennington, City Administrator Jason Parker, Kim Witherow, Fire Chief Todd Pangle and other people of importance to the city of Dalton as well as members of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
To find out more about getting involved in the JA Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, contact Adamson at aadamson@georgia.ja.org.
