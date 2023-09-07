The city of Dalton has launched a podcast called Live, Work, Play: The City of Dalton Podcast. The show is intended to highlight all of the things that local government is doing to make Dalton the best place to live, work and play in Georgia.
The first episode of the podcast is available now and features an in-depth interview with City Administrator Andrew Parker. Parker shares the story of his career with the city, a career that started as a member of the summer mowing crew and has taken him all the way to being the chief executive of the city government. Parker discusses his work with the city government and highlights a number of projects that are in the works.
The podcast is available on Spotify, Amazon, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts by searching for “Live, Work, Play Dalton.” A video version of the podcast can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CityofDaltonGeorgia.
A podcast is an audio program similar to a radio broadcast that’s available online for download to a computer or a mobile device. Typically, podcasts are produced as a series with new episodes or installments offered on a regular basis for download. The Live, Work, Play podcast does not currently have a schedule for future episodes, but the city plans to produce new episodes featuring city staff, events and projects on a regular basis.
The podcast is produced and recorded in the new podcast lab at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The lab is available for use by the public free of charge. Use of the lab can be reserved by contacting the community center during business hours at (706) 278-8205.
