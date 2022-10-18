Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, according to a report earlier this year from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.
And on Monday, members of the Dalton City Council told local pickleball enthusiasts the Parks and Recreation Department is looking to expand the number of courts in the city.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Local pickleball player Andy Rollins said "the game has a short learning curve."
"Pickleball makes unathletic people feel athletic," he said.
Dalton has six pickleball courts at Brookwood Park, and the game is also played at one of the basketball courts at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
Rollins said if the city had more courts it could attract pickleball tournaments.
Mayor David Pennington said the Parks and Recreation Department and city administration are looking to add pickleball courts.
"We are very open-minded to this," he said.
He said they are looking at a baseball field that is rarely used at Al Rollins Park.
The City Council members voted 4-0 to extend the current service delivery agreements through Feb. 28, 2023, and to approve new service delivery agreements with Whitfield County. Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said the existing agreements expire at the end of the month, and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) requires 30 days to review and approve the new agreements.
"Therefore, the cities and county had to agree to extend the existing agreements with DCA through Feb. 28, 2023, but all agencies intend for the agreements to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, while DCA is reviewing," he said.
The county commissioners approved the agreements at their Oct. 6 meeting.
The service delivery agreements spell out what services each government provides and are aimed at avoiding duplication of services. State law says these agreements must be updated every 10 years. Tunnel Hill has also approved the agreements.
The previous agreements are 39 agreements, covering areas ranging from ambulance service to zoning. But several of those were consolidated to 26 agreements.
One change covers the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. It is currently jointly funded by the county and the city of Dalton and operated by the city of Dalton. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, it will be funded and operated solely by the county.
In addition, according to Parker:
• The county will provide a $200,000 cash payment annually for Dalton’s paving program.
• Dalton’s annual payment to the county to provide stormwater management and soil erosion services will be reduced from $175,000 to $87,500.
The City Council members also voted 4-0 to lease space in the Mack Gaston Community Center to the Latin American Association for $1 a year plus utilities for three years.
Founded in 1972 in the metro Atlanta area, the association opened a Dalton office three years ago on Morris Street. The association focuses on five areas: civic engagement and advocacy, economic empowerment, education and youth services, family stabilization and well-being, and immigration services. While many of its services are Latino specific, it doesn’t turn away anyone seeking help if it can provide a service or put them in touch with an agency that can.
Rafael Huerta, Northwest Georgia outreach manager for the association, met in September with the council members when they met as the city Finance Committee. He said the arrangement could benefit the association and city residents.
He said being in the community center will make it easier for the people served by the association to reach it, and raise the group’s profile in Dalton.
The city has signed other leases with nonprofits that provide needed services, such as the DEO Clinic, which offers healthcare to those without insurance in space leased in the community center.
