Members of the Dalton City Council said Monday they would like to see housing created at 900 S. Hamilton St.
That property, basically an entire city block, was donated to the city by Mohawk Industries in 2011 and was the site of a chenille plant. The city had the building demolished shortly after accepting the property.
When Mohawk donated the site, the donation included a requirement that for 20 years the property could only be used for greenspace. The city and Mohawk have agreed to remove that provision, and on Monday council members voted 4-0 to accept a quitclaim from Mohawk removing that provision. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only when there is a tie.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said the city is interested in pursuing a "housing project" on the site.
"We don't know exactly what that will look like yet," he said.
Parker said one concern of local manufacturing companies is "affordable housing for workers, and this seems to be a good location that could accommodate some housing."
The resolution also gives the mayor the power to transfer the property to the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority (JDA) to try to pursue a developer to build housing there. Parker said the JDA would first have to present to the council a plan for the housing project before the property would be transferred to it.
In an email, JDA Executive Director Carl Campbell said the agency does not have a developer lined up for the project.
The City Council members also voted 4-0 to approve:
• A $69,408.77 agreement with ASA Fire Protection of Cartersville to replace the fire alarm at City Hall.
• An agreement between the Dalton Police Department and the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for forensic interviewer services.
• An $11,352 bill of sale/transfer agreement to purchase stream credits from the Conasauga River Mitigation Bank for the Mill Creek Riverwalk.
• A $349,359.73 agreement with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, for a new playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park.
• An agreement with the Dalton Convention Center to extend the contract for the convention center to host Dalton Municipal Court through at least April. The city will pay $639.75 each day court is in session.
• A five-year, $1,679.35 per year agreement with Cummins of Chattanooga to maintain the backup generator at City Hall.
• An agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to maintain the certification program with the police department.
The council members also recognized Kathryn Sellers for her 35 years of service on the Historic Preservation Commission.
