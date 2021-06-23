The city of Dalton took another step toward an aquatic center Monday.
The city has entered into a professional services agreement with Dalton's KRH Architects for design services for a new aquatic center to be built on the south side of the Walnut Square Mall property. City Council members approved the agreement 4-0. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The contract is on a percentage basis, which is "very common for this type of project," with the firm receiving 6% of "whatever the contract comes in at," said Public Works Director Andrew Parker. KRH Architects will have plans submitted to the city by Sept. 30, an "aggressive" schedule for a "project this size."
The site selected for the aquatic center is currently "an existing parking area that is underutilized," Parker said. The "state-of-the-art," 50,000-plus-square-foot aquatic center, scheduled for substantial completion in the spring of 2023, will include a 50-meter-by-25-yard competition pool with diving well, a 25-by-25-yard instruction pool that can also be used for therapy and rehabilitation, seating for 750, locker rooms, a concessions area and a lobby.
Anticipated to cost approximately $20 million, the project will be paid for mostly through bonds the city sold roughly six weeks ago, with additional funding from the city's general fund, if necessary, said City Administrator Jason Parker. There's also the possibility of private donations or other partnerships.
• The council members had the second reading of an ordinance that will permit use of personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) on streets in the Castlewood, Fairington and Oakdale neighborhoods, which had been requested by residents of those neighborhoods, and the measure passed 4-0.
PTVs are essentially golf carts but by law must have a number of safety features — seat belts, headlights, turn signals, etc. — that aren't necessarily found on golf carts used on golf courses. They can only be driven on city streets by licensed drivers.
The ordinance change has the approval of both the Dalton Police Department and the Public Works Department, said Jason Parker. Individuals will have to register their vehicles and schedule an inspection with the police department before they begin driving those vehicles in their neighborhoods.
In the Castlewood subdivision, PTVs will be allowed on Woodvalley Court and Woodvalley Drive; they'll be permitted in the Fairington subdivision on Fairington Drive, Habersham Way, Kingston Court and Stanford Court; and they'll be usable in the Oakdale subdivision on Oakmont Drive and Oakmont Place.
The ordinance takes effect five days from Monday's vote, Jason Parker said. The Public Works Department is placing signs in those neighborhoods noting the allowance for PTVs.
• Council members approved 4-0 a professional services agreement with Kennesaw's Geo-Hydro Engineers Inc. to complete geotechnical engineering services for a proposed underground stormwater pond at 310 W. Waugh St., adjacent to City Hall.
"It needs to be underground so we don't have an open air" pond next to City Hall "and a busy road," Andrew Parker said. A detailed report of subsurface conditions will be required for the design of the stormwater pond, and the report is expected to cost the city $4,550, which will be paid for by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county.
• Council members also voted 4-0 to enter into a professional services agreement with Atlanta's BION Security — a registered vendor with the city — for professional services as the city's Information Technology Department explores best practices in security. The cost is not to exceed $30,000, and services will be paid for from the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan budget.
