City of Dalton press conference Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 treatment

The city of Dalton will host a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center to discuss a new city effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor David Pennington, City Council member Annalee Harlan and City Administrator Andrew Parker and other officials will speak to the media to discuss the city’s plan to offer treatment to patients who have a positive COVID-19 test and early illness.
The city has been offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a drive-thru basis since January, with paramedics and EMTs from the Dalton Fire Department working alongside staff from Community Hospice and other healthcare providers to deliver the vaccines to residents. Now the city has an opportunity to use the same infrastructure and personnel to begin offering treatment to early-diagnosed COVID-19 patients.
Details of the treatment will be discussed at Wednesday’s press conference.
