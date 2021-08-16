The Dalton City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to reinstate a mask mandate within city-owned buildings such as City Hall. The rule requires staff and visitors to wear masks when in public areas of city-owned buildings or when in private areas of city-owned buildings where proper social distancing cannot be accomplished.
The City Council first instituted such a rule last summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule was relaxed earlier in 2021 when data from the state’s Department of Public Health indicated that the pandemic was subsiding, but with a recent rise in both new cases and hospitalizations in Dalton and Whitfield County, the council voted to reinstate the rule, effective immediately.
