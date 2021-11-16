City of Dalton retirees will have more choice in their healthcare plans beginning Jan. 1, 2022, following action by the City Council during Monday's meeting.
This "allows retirees and beneficiaries to choose their own health plan," said Greg Batts, director of human resources. These individuals will receive a tax-free payment to purchase health insurance in the private market as part of a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA).
The City Council approved the measure 3-0 to replace the existing group health and major medical insurance plan for retired former city employees with an HRA. Ward 3 Councilman Tyree Goodlett was absent, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The plan will be particularly helpful for retirees who don't live in Northwest Georgia and find it difficult to find doctors and other healthcare providers in their network, according to Batts.
"The amount (of the reimbursement) given differs from person to person. It varies by a couple of different things. It varies based on age. It's also based on their geographic location."
There are more than 80 retirees on the city health plan, and retirees covered by the pension plan can remain on the city's health insurance until they reach age 65 and are eligible for Medicare, according to Batts. The city closed the pension plan in July 2002, and all employees hired by the city or by Dalton Utilities since then are covered by a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(k).
Also during the meeting, the council members voted 3-0 to renew the Aetna Employee Assistance Program at a cost of $9,312.
The three-year agreement has no cost increase for 2022, Batts said. The program is "a benefit to employees and a vital component of our drug-free workplace" standard.
The council members also voted 3-0 to certify election results from earlier this month, and Dennis Mock, the new Ward 1 council representative, took the oath of office at the start of the meeting. A former mayor. he was the only candidate seeking to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh, who stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
Mock won a special election in 2014 to fill an unexpired term after Pennington stepped down in an unsuccessful bid for governor, and Mock won a full four-year term in 2015 before losing the 2019 mayoral race to Pennington by 11 votes.
Annalee Harlan was reelected decisively to the Ward 2 seat, defeating Rodney Miller by 1,481 votes (71%) to 610 votes (29%), and former state senator Steve Farrow received 1,060 votes (51%) to 1,013 votes (49%) for incumbent Gary Crews in the race for the Ward 4 seat. Both terms are four years, and Farrow will take his seat on the council in January.
Staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this story.
