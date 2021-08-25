When Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan developed COVID-19 last year, she was accepted into a trial of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease.
"I started getting better, feeling better, within 24 hours (after receiving the treatment)," she said Wednesday.
Harlan, Mayor David Pennington and officials from the local healthcare community gathered at the Dalton Convention Center to announce Dalton will be the first city in Georgia to provide the Regeneron treatment. The treatment is free.
"I can definitely recommend that people with COVID-19 take advantage of this," said Harlan, who spearheaded the effort, after the press conference.
A person's antibodies work by binding to a virus or bacteria and preventing it from infecting that person's body. Monoclonal antibodies are made by cloning natural antibodies. The technology has been around for about 30 years and is used to combat cancer and other diseases.
"This treatment has been shown to significantly reduce a person's chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 if administered within the first seven days of infection," said Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim director of North Georgia Health District 1-2, which is based in Dalton.
In a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said monoclonal antibodies are "underutilized" and can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 70% to 85%.
Local officials said they will begin providing the Regeneron shots Friday. They will be given in the gravel parking lot of the Dalton Convention Center. Those who receive the shot must remain at the site for an hour to be observed for any adverse side effects.
Dalton and Whitfield County have been offering COVID-19 vaccinations on a drive-thru basis at the convention center since January, with paramedics and EMTs from the Dalton and Whitfield County fire departments working with staff from Community Hospice (which is owned by Harlan) and other healthcare providers to administer the vaccine.
The shots will be by appointment only. City officials said they planned to have the registration form on the city website (daltonga.gov) on Thursday. Because the treatment is provided by the state through a federal program, people do not have to be residents of Dalton or even of the state of Georgia to sign up. Officials said their goal is to provide the treatment seven days a week so if someone gets a positive test result they can get the treatment quickly.
There will also be a phone number for registration to be announced for those who do not have internet access.
But Harlan and others warned the treatment should not be seen as a substitute for vaccination.
"We still need to get our vaccination rate up," said Pennington.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 41% of Whitfield County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 35% are fully vaccinated. By contrast, in the United States as a whole, 61% have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said officials plan to continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine at the convention center.
In the two weeks that ended Wednesday, Whitfield County had 940 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
On Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 78 COVID-19 patients, with 17 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 on ventilators. On Monday, the hospital reported 69 COVID-19 patients; 15 were in the ICU and 13 were on ventilators. The hospital had 49 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began publicly reporting the numbers. Eleven were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.