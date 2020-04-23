City of Dalton to resume curbside recycling pickup

The City of Dalton’s Public Works Department will resume curbside recycling pickup for Dalton residents on Monday. The service was suspended on a temporary basis last month as a precaution given the public health situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers collecting and sorting recyclables at the curbside will be issued protective equipment.
