Add the Dalton City Council and the Whitfield County Board of Education to the list of governing bodies that say they need more information before setting their 2022 property tax rates.
“The Whitfield County Board of Education is involved in a lot of tax discussions right now, but we are awaiting digest information before being ready to advertise a 2022 tax rate,” said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said the City Council plans “a 100% rollback” to cancel additional revenues from reassessments but needs to make sure it has the final digest before setting a rate.
The Dalton Board of Education tabled a motion to set their tax rate Monday.
“The numbers we have are based on a tentative tax digest,” said board Chairman Matt Evans. “We need to wait and see a final, certified tax digest. We are still committed to reducing our tax rate. But we need to make a decision based on the best numbers.”
The Dalton school board members did not say when they might vote to set the tax rate.
Last week, members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners canceled a public hearing on the county’s 2022 property tax rate scheduled for Thursday, as well as a public hearing scheduled for that Friday at which they were expected to vote to set the tax rate. They did not announce when those hearings will be held. The commissioners said they needed more time and information to make a decision, but they did not say what sort of information they were looking for.
An email message to Whitfield County Chief Appraiser Ashley O’Donald said he was out of town until Friday.
Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said local governments still have a few more weeks to set their tax rates. He said state law requires the digest to be complete by Aug. 31.
“But with all the industry we have here, our tax digest is more complicated than other counties, and the (Georgia) Department of Revenue knows that,” Sane said. “All we have to do is send a letter asking for an extension, and I have done that for I don’t know how many years. They understand the complexity of what we do.”
He said when the tax assessors office completes the digest, the tax commissioner’s office puts those numbers into its system.
“We run the millage rates against the assessments, and I send the numbers to Atlanta,” he said. “This is the first year I’ll be able to send them electronically rather than take them down.”
Is there a drop dead date that local governments have to set their tax rates?
“It’s not really a drop dead date, but if we don’t get them in the next month we’ll be in a bit of a pickle,” Sane said. “People have 60 days to review their property tax bill and come in and talk to me if they have questions or think there’s an error, so we need to get them out in time for people to have that 60 days before the Dec. 20 due date (for taxes to be paid). I have sent them out on Oct. 20 before. But I hate people having to pay taxes at Christmas.”
