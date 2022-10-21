Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said city officials are seeking to repair about a dozen grave markers in West Hill Cemetery damaged in a car crash caused by a driver charged with DUI.
West Hill Cemetery is owned by the city.
"This is, unfortunately, the second time in a couple of years something like this has happened," Parker said Wednesday during a meeting of the Dalton Finance Committee. "The last time the driver's insurance paid to have the damaged markers repaired and replaced. The driver this time has insurance so we will be working with that insurance company to have these repaired."
Parker said if there is information on next-of-kin they have been informed.
"Unfortunately, we don't have contact information for many of these, and some live outside Whitfield County or even Georgia," he said. "So the city is taking the lead on this matter."
The damaged markers are along Emery Street across from The New Georgian Apartments.
According to a Dalton Police Department incident report, the crash happened on Oct. 2 between 3 and 3:39 a.m.
An officer who responded saw a man "running eastbound between the grave markers. The male was not wearing athletic clothes typical of running and appeared distraught. Due to the proximity to the crash scene and the time of morning, I stopped my vehicle and attempted to stop the male."
The man stopped and the officer asked him what he was doing.
"He said nervously that he was running," the report said.
The officer asked the man to follow him to his patrol car.
"I observed that the male's clothes appeared slightly dirty as if he had just been involved in a crash," the report said.
The officer saw the man "stumble and lose his balance" at the patrol car.
The man did not have "his identification card." The report said the man identified himself as Benjamin Burkett. The report said the officer "detected the strong and distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath" and that his "speech was slow and slurred. ... he had a difficult time speaking coherently and spelling his name for me. I noticed that his eyes were bloodshot red."
The officer asked the man to tell him what happened and the man said, "I got drunk and (expletive) up my car and I've been running and I can't even lie to you." The man said no one else was involved in the crash or with him and told the officer, "I did not realize I was this messed up until I took the corner and was like oh (expletive)." The man told the officer he had two or three or four beers.
"Benjamin kept apologizing to us about the incident," the report said.
The officer performed several sobriety tests, during which the man had trouble keeping his balance. The officer also had the man blow into a portable alcohol sensor, which tested positive for alcohol.
The report said the vehicle "struck and destroyed a power pole" and "destroyed approximately 15 tombstones prior to coming to a rest on top of tombstones."
Benjamin Lyric Burkett, 18, of 507 School St., Dalton, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on charges of DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and driving on a restricted license.
