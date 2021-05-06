City of Refuge Dalton looks to add apartments, shops to generate revenue

With recently approved mixed-use zoning, City of Refuge Dalton has long-term plans to add loft apartments and some retail shops to its headquarters building at the intersection of Morris Street and Glenwood Avenue to generate revenue to support its programs.
"We do not have plans to begin construction anytime soon," said Executive Director Pamela Cudd. "It may be a couple of more years before that phase begins."
Cudd said the apartments and shops will help the agency use more of its 197,000-square-foot building and generate revenue to support its programs. The building was previously a Shaw Industries plant. The company donated the building to City of Refuge Dalton.
City of Refuge Dalton was founded in 1995. It provides services to low-income families and others in need, including a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals. Funding comes from individuals and businesses in the community. It has been at its current location, which is just outside the downtown business district, for almost three years.
The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 to rezone the property to mixed use from heavy manufacturing. Mayor David Pennington typically only votes if there is a tie. The Dalton-Whitfield County Planning Commission voted 4-0 at its March meeting to recommend the rezoning.
In documents prepared for the planning commission, City of Refuge Dalton indicated it planned for eight apartments of about 1,000 square feet each. All would have windows facing Morris Street.
Cudd said some of the planned shops could be operated by City of Refuge Dalton and others would be operated by business owners leasing space.
"We might be doing a boutique or a coffee shop, things like that," she said.
In 2018, as it was preparing to move into the current building, City of Refuge Dalton officials had requested that the property be rezoned transitional commercial, which would have allowed transitional housing for women with children. The City Council tabled that request after some downtown business owners expressed concern about having a shelter nearby. City of Refuge Dalton has dropped plans for transitional housing and there was no opposition to the current request for rezoning at either the City Council meeting or the planning commission meeting.
"I've been pleased with the support we have received," Cudd said. "We've been in this location for three years now, and I think people have been able to see we operate with high standards. Our goal has always been to serve the needs of the community but also stay in alignment with the community."
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham said the agency's plans could lead to "a big win for the downtown Dalton area" by bringing more housing and shopping close to the downtown area.
