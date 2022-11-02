Students at Christian Heritage School regularly volunteer at City of Refuge Dalton, so the staff there know what hard workers the students are.
But Brian Croft, City of Refuge's director of operations, said the organization's "staff and volunteers were in awe of the hard work and generosity of Christian Heritage School students and faculty" after a recent food drive by the school. The food drive collected more than 17,000 cans of food for City of Refuge's food pantry.
"It was one of the largest food drive donations gathered," said Croft. "City of Refuge Dalton opens the doors of our food bank two days a week, Wednesday and Friday. This donation will contribute to the food boxes prepared over the next couple of months."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, the food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
The food drive involved students from the elementary school through the high school.
"I believe the reason the food drive was so successful was because of the sense of competition that was implemented, but more importantly the endorsement of servant leadership at our school," said Olivia Beavers, one of the high school students who helped organize the food drive. "Christian Heritage is very serious about service and this service project one of my favorites. I felt the need to so heavily participate because hunger is spreading throughout the world more and more each day and it is truly heartbreaking."
Service at City of Refuge Dalton is a regular part of volunteerism at Christian Heritage School, according to Reba Barnes, the school's director of servant leadership.
"Every Tuesday we go to City of Refuge," she said. "Every Wednesday is the Boys and Girls Club. We've added Thursdays this year. The first Thursday of the month we do Orchard Ridge Residences, which is a senior living facility. We do monthly birthday parties. The second Thursday we go to the Women's Enrichment Center and do whatever they need. It may be cleaning or sorting clothes. The third Thursday we go to the Humane Society (of Northwest Georgia). On the fourth Thursday we go to Providence Ministries."
She said last month was the first time the students volunteered at Providence.
"It was such a powerful experience because we were able to prepare food and serve it to people," she said.
Students also do one-off events such as an annual blood drive.
The students' service at City of Refuge Dalton includes taking food to senior citizens at two local apartment complexes.
"We usually give them a refrigerator bag and a shelf bag of food," Barnes said. "Doing that, we saw how much the food is needed."
She said that may have given added impetus to this year's annual Spirit Week food drive.
"There's always a competition among the different grades in the high school to see who can collect the most food," Barnes said. "There's no prize, just bragging rights. This year, we brought the lower school and middle school into this. Now, in the lower school, the grade that brings in the most cans each day gets Krispy Kreme doughnuts the next day."
High school student Anna Thomas said she is thankful to have taken part in the food drive.
"This year's senior class is the biggest class to have gone through Christian Heritage so I knew something great would happen this year," she said. "When it's times like this to really benefit the community and make an impact we are all able to come together and get it done. The multitude of trucks filled with cans coming to the school throughout the day really speaks to this. Seeing pockets of joy like this in my own community reminds me that the world is not as bad as we make it seem sometimes."
Thomas volunteers each week at City of Refuge Dalton.
"I'm able to see just exactly how services like this and food drives impact the community," she said. "Especially food drives, because most times we donate the cans and never meet the people they go to. Seeing their faces light up when they open the door and see us is amazing.
"The food is not the only thing they can't wait for, but the conversation, too. These conversations mean the world to both the residents and the volunteers. Forming relationships with the residents is one of the most fulfilling things to have ever happened in my life. I could truly never put into words just how much this volunteer work means to me and those who receive it. Any donations, from a very large school-wide drive to cans from your own pantry, allow for lives to continue to be changed through more than just groceries."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.