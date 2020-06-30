City of Refuge Kid City summer program adjusts for pandemic

Though City of Refuge and Dalton Public Schools have partnered for several years on summer educational programming, this summer was set for an expansion thanks to a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant — and then the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatened to derail all those virtuous plans.
"Probably the biggest challenge was not knowing if we'd be allowed to have the program until 2.5 weeks before" its scheduled opening day, said Malisa Pedro, City of Refuge's education director. They also had to shift locations from City of Refuge to City Park School, which afforded more classroom space to allow for social distancing.
That move was "in some ways a blessing," because City Park also has a gym and playground, which have boosted sports offerings for Kid City this summer, Pedro said. "We have more space for recreation, and they're all doing sports."
City of Refuge expanded after-school services to Dalton Public Schools students for the 2019-20 academic year with the help of the five-year, $1.6 million grant to the school system and City of Refuge from the Georgia Department of Education. While that meant a variety of enhancements during the school year, it also provides more enrichment opportunities during the summer for Kid City, which opened on June 8 and concludes on Thursday.
Previously, this program was only two days a week, in the afternoon, and focused primarily on math and literacy, Pedro said. Now, students attend a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday.
Each day, "they have 90 minutes of math and 90 minutes of English language arts," Pedro said. The new math curriculum debuting this summer will also be used for the after-school program in the academic year 2020-21 at City of Refuge.
She's "super excited" about Write Brain Books, which allows students to fill in the writing of illustrated books, then receive copies back in a few months, she said. They'll have their own pictures and biographies in the author section of the books, they can write their own dedications, and "we'll have an authors' day."
"Even kids who don't love writing say this is their favorite part of the day," she said. "I'm very impressed."
They also have plenty of exposure to sports, art, science and social studies, so "they're getting a well-rounded experience," she said. "We haven't had any behavior issues, either."
The 90-minute blocks of art time twice each week "actually go fast, because they are super-engaged with their projects," said Jo Damasch, one of this summer's Kid City art instructors. "We're doing longer projects, but they don't have to rush, and they're doing a great job."
Pedro did have to scale back this summer's plans because of the pandemic. For example, after hosting more than 100 students for the summer program in 2018 and 2019, she had to slash available slots to roughly half that figure, which meant making Kid City available only to students in grades two-five, rather than the usual kindergarten-five.
Ultimately, "we ended up with 46 (students because) some parents weren't sure if this was the best thing" during a pandemic, even though "we had a Zoom meeting with parents to explain (everything)," she said. "We check temperatures before anyone gets in the building," students have to answer questions about their health and the health of those around them each day, staff members wear masks, and students have the option to wear masks.
Teachers teach one grade level, and students remain within their grade level, she said. "Most of the day, they're in small groups, so we try to social distance that way."
Staff members have also had to be "more creative" with instruction, she said. For example, where traditionally a pairing of students would share a die or dice to roll for a math game, now each student has his or her own die or dice.
In addition, while school buses can house as many as 70 students, "we can only have 12 on there now," she said. "The most challenging times to maintain social distance are in the hallways during transition and at the end of the day when they line up for buses, so we've had to stagger bathroom breaks and dismissal."
Drop-offs in the morning are likewise staggered by buses, and parents with vehicles drop students off at a different time to avoid congestion, she said. "After the first week or so, it's been smooth."
Despite the additional hurdles caused by the pandemic, Pedro is glad Dalton Public Schools is offering the program face-to-face, even though the grant allowed for a dispensation this year due to the pandemic.
"We felt we wanted to get back to educating our kids, as safely as possible," she said. "I definitely didn't have a hard time recruiting teachers, because they've missed" being with their students since mid-March, when schools went to distance learning because of the pandemic, "which had to be heartbreaking" for teachers.
"I missed the kids," said Angie Edwards, a fourth-grade teacher at Blue Ridge School who is working with the Kid City students this summer. "I wanted to teach."
Having fewer students for Kid City this summer has been "a blessing in disguise, because we can meet more individual needs," Pedro said. "The kids are enjoying it and loving it."
It's "a lot of time with a small group, and I think I'm making a bigger impact," Edwards said. "It's different, but it's very smooth."
Students are "coming every day, and they chose to get up early in the morning (to do so)," Pedro said. "If they didn't want to be here, they wouldn't come."
Edwards is a believer in City of Refuge's after-school program, because she saw the differences in performance on assessments from students who attended compared to those who did not.
"I saw some crazy gains in kids who came to City of Refuge," she said. "That's paying amazing (dividends)."
