City officials confident with lease for aquatics center property

Members of the Dalton City Council say a 57-year lease on land near the Dalton Mall should be sufficient for them to proceed with a new aquatics center on the site.
Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based developer that owns the Dalton Mall, leases the land the mall is on from Dalton property owners and has donated to the city the lease on 8.38 acres of undeveloped land near the AMC movie theaters where the city plans to build an aquatics center. The remainder of that lease is 57 years.
"That should be considerably longer than the active life of the aquatics center," said Mayor David Pennington.
City Council member Derek Waugh, who has been spearheading the project, agrees.
"Fifty-seven years for any athletic facility these days would be fantastic," he said. "Yes, sometimes facilities are renovated and their lives extended. But we were aware of the life of the lease. We are still finalizing the details of the agreement, but this will be a win-win solution."
City Council member Gary Crews said he also thinks the lease is long enough to justify the investment in an aquatics center.
When the project was announced in February, Pennington said it “will fill the last major hole in our recreation program and facilities.”
Pennington said the project will also draw people to the East Walnut Avenue commercial area, where the mall is located, and help revitalize that area.
City officials are still finalizing the design of the facility. They project it will cost between $10 million and $15 million. It will be funded, at least in part, from a $21 million bond for capital projects the City Council approved Monday.
"The reason there isn't a definitive breakdown yet is that at this point we don't have the price tag of the building," said Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. " ... we do not yet have the design of the building and have not yet determined the exact amenities and scope for the project. So, until we know exactly what it's going to cost instead of just having the ballpark figure in mind, we won't have the set specific breakdown of funding sources. However, the plan is for the majority of the funding to come from the bond. The extent to which other funding sources such as capital funds, etc., might be included has not yet been determined."
Frazier said the date to break ground on the project hasn't been set.
"We do not yet have a design for the building, so we aren't yet ready to even say for sure what it's going to look like, so as far as telling you a date or a month, I can't do that just yet," Frazier said. "Where things currently stand is that the site is being actively surveyed by the survey company and they're going to be doing different things like soil boring tests to determine what type of construction is needed, etc. We expect that the design work and bidding for the work and all that will be completed in such a time frame that we can be building in time to have the facility to open within roughly two years."
While the city hasn't finalized the details of the project, the aquatics center will have at least one competition-size swimming pool. City Council members say they expect the center will be used by local schools that have swim teams for practice and for swim meets.
They also say it will benefit the community as a whole by hosting swimming lessons, water training for first responders and recreational swimming.
