Though the free books may have been the main attraction, City Park School students and their families received everything from oranges and candy canes to cookies and coloring books during the school's Deck the Paws holiday celebration Thursday.
For years, City Park has partnered with Dalton First United Methodist Church, and the congregation regularly purchases books for the school's students, then members visit the school to deliver them, said Hannah Talley, City Park's media specialist/librarian. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented an in-school visit this year, but the church still bought a book for each student, and they were distributed Thursday night in a drive-thru celebration.
Though the drive-thru format was "weird, (we're) thankful," said Ubalina Perez, who attended with her three children.
"It's pretty nice and (gets you) in the Christmas spirit," said Nancy Meres, who brought her two children, both City Park students. "I'm so surprised and excited; everything is really good."
City Park placed a sticker medallion with a message from the church inside each book, then bundled them "in festive holiday fashion," Talley said. A member of the church's nine-person mission team that spearheaded the effort — Alex Davidson, Cassie Davidson, Lisa Davis, Scott Davis, Emily Fralix, Sharon Lauman, Dean Osuch, Cindy Ray and Todd Ray — was at each grade-level station to greet the families.
Each station featured an item for students, including oranges, craft kits, ornament making tools, candy canes, cookie kits and coloring books, and each was tied to grade-level state academic standards, Talley said.
"We made our own coloring books, and they're all tied to literacy," she said.
Also on hand were cheerleaders from Dalton High School, "the Grinch," Paws the Panther (City Park's mascot) and Santa Claus. Christmas music played throughout, and artificial snow even blew around the parking lot, Talley said.
Talley set up a projector at the end of the drive-thru that played a slide show of pictures from the school's 10 days of Christmas celebration, "so parents can see what's been going on since they haven't been able to be in our schools" due to the pandemic.
