"There's so much power in inclusion, and to learn that at a young age is a valuable lesson our students will have for the rest of their lives," said City Park School Principal Kim Rhyne. "They can see how much everyone brings to the table."
City Park devoted the month of March to PAWS-Abilities Awareness, as March was Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, according to Hannah Talley, City Park's media specialist. City Park students learned about careers through conversations with their school counselor, the Exceptional Student Services department constructed an interactive hallway display to help students embrace inclusivity, and students viewed original videos created by "City Park staff members, students and parents that define various PAWS-Abilities represented within our school."
City Park capped off the month with a grand finale March 31, as students from Dalton High School's Transition Academy visited the school to paint storyboards for a Storywalk — funded by a Dalton Education Foundation grant — based on the book "Whomever You Are." The Transition Academy's Java Cat Cafe, housed inside Dalton High, went mobile, too, bringing the operation to City Park.
Though City Park has always marked Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, "we've not done it on a scale this grand before," said Christopher Queen, who teaches Exceptional Student Services prekindergarten. "It's been awesome to see the support from all the students, especially the older kids, who really understand."
"There's not a stigma, like there once was" in schools, Queen said. "I'm ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) myself, and it's really neat to see (these students) when they overcome obstacles."
Though now City Park's assistant principal, Kapua Keefe is a former special education teacher — several of the Transition Academy students who visited City Park were taught by her — so "I've always wanted to do something like (PAWS-Abilities Awareness Month) to create inclusion," she said. "We've had a lot of special (children) come through here, and we want to teach students to accept and include them in all we do."
They all have "unique personalities and special abilities," Rhyne said. PAWS-Abilities Awareness Month "helps us all learn, and we'll do it on an even bigger scale next year."
City Park also presented the new Jasmine Award to Nate Dunlap. The school planted jasmine in the school's courtyard in honor of Exceptional Student Services paraprofessional Yasmin Singh, who died in September.
City Park plans to give out the Jasmine Award quarterly to a person at the school who embodies Singh's qualities, Keefe said.
"She was always smiling and loved all children."
Singh "was one of the sweetest individuals you could ever meet — when I became principal here and didn't know anyone, she literally welcomed me with open arms — all of the kids were 'her kids,' and she never turned anyone away," Rhyne said. "She was always there to help, and she put the needs of everyone else above her needs."
Dunlap is an ideal recipient of the Jasmine Award as he's also an Exceptional Student Services paraprofessional, "he's never late or absent, he always does his job, and he puts kids first all the time," Rhyne said. He's also been very open about his autism, and "he (provides) the extra care and attention our students need."
Dunlap has been an advocate for those with autism, and he's "overcome so many obstacles" in his life, Keefe said. "He emanates positivity and inclusivity."
