City Park students clean up community for Earth Day

Several local landmarks, from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library to Harmon Field, received an Earth Day cleaning courtesy of City Park School's fourth-graders.
Cleaning up litter can help the earth, said fourth-grader Kimberly Barrera.
"It can make the earth more fresh and beautiful," Barrera said.
"We're destroying our earth every day with trash and litter," but cleaning up around the community is one way "we can help the planet today," said fourth-grader Emme Kinsey. And it's better for refuse to be "where you can easily grab it than in the ocean" where it can harm marine life, she added.
Barrera routinely contends with litter at home, too, in bushes near her residence, she said.
"My mom and I have to clean it up," Barrera said.
Earth Day, which is each April 22, is the most widely observed secular holiday across the globe, a celebration “when people take time to appreciate humankind’s connection to the Earth and to raise awareness of our environmental challenges,” according to the Earth Day Initiative, a New York City-based nonprofit group.
While fourth-graders picked up refuse around town Thursday, other students celebrated Earth Day at school. Prekindergarten students spent the day beautifying City Park's courtyard and improving the school's chicken coop, while second-graders engaged in nature scavenger hunts.
As fourth-graders cleaned Thursday, they also learned, said fourth-grade teacher Shanda Neal. At the Confederate Cemetery at Dalton's West Hill Cemetery, more than 400 Civil War soldiers are buried, and students were fascinated.
"They were looking at all the names, wondering if it could be a relative," Neal said. "We're studying the Civil War in class, so (visiting the cemetery) was hands-on history learning."
Kinsey was relieved to see a paucity of litter at the cemetery.
"It's just trash the wind blows into it," she said. "I don't think people would throw trash where there are dead bodies; I don't think people are that cruel."
Students also collected refuse around the Creative Arts Guild. While there, students received lessons about art inside the galleries from the gallery director, Savannah Thomas, as well as the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, from Sarah Murry, the Guild's marketing director.
Murry spotlighted "Mrs. Carter," as the Chris Beck sculpture utilizes recycled materials, especially worth highlighting on Earth Day, she said. Also, "'Mrs. Carter,' in your imagination, can be anyone you want her to be, which is one of the really cool things about this piece."
Another sculpture, William Wareham's "Duende," is meant to blend into the nature around it, specifically the magnolia tree behind it, Murry said. "It kind of becomes a flower in the tree when that magnolia is blooming."
Neither Barrera nor Kinsey had previously visited the Guild, and both called it their favorite stop Thursday, but, really, they were thrilled to be outside of the school building in any location.
"It's fun to go places outside of school," Kinsey said. "Some kids might only go to school and their house."
The day was "wonderful, (especially) because we haven't gone anywhere all year" due to COVID-19, Neal said. "It's nice to be able to show them what we're learning about."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.