The city of Dalton has closed the public parking deck at the intersection of Hamilton and Crawford streets just north of Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton, City Administrator Andrew Parker said.
“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due the condition of a beam discovered while normal maintenance was being performed by public works crews,” Parker said. “The city has this deck inspected on a regular cycle, and the structural engineers have been on site to help us develop a repair plan so that appropriate action can be taken to restore public access to the parking deck. We anticipate their recommendations by the middle of next week.”
The parking area underneath the deck is also closed, Parker said.
“We’ve been in coordination with the adjacent businesses and tenants to let them know what is having to take place,” Parker said.
