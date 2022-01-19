City seeks to acquire property near the Dalton Mall for the aquatics center, looking at James Brown Park as an alternative if deal can't be reached

Members of the Dalton City Council said they still would like to build an aquatics center near the Dalton Mall. But they are hesitant to move forward unless they can obtain title to the land, not just a long-term lease.
"Getting the aquatics center in there would be huge for that side of town as well as for the mall itself," said Mayor David Pennington. "But we want them (the mall) to work out something with the owners of the land. We want to acquire the property. We feel that would better protect the taxpayers of Dalton. As I said, we think having the aquatics center out there would be huge for the property owners and for the mall."
In March 2021 city officials announced that Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based developer that owns the Dalton Mall and leases the land the mall is on, had donated to the city the lease on 8.38 acres of undeveloped land near the AMC movie theaters where the city planned to build an aquatics center. The remainder of that lease is 56 years.
"That should be considerably longer than the active life of the aquatics center," said Pennington at the time.
When the project was announced, Pennington said it “will fill the last major hole in our recreation program and facilities.”
Pennington said the project would also draw people to the East Walnut Avenue commercial area, where the mall is located, and help revitalize that area.
City officials are still finalizing the design of the center. They project it will cost between $10 million and $15 million. It will be funded, at least in part, from a $21 million bond for capital projects the City Council has approved.
The center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy.
Council member Dennis Mock said he doesn't "think it makes sense to make such an investment on property the city doesn't own."
The council members have asked Hull to try to negotiate with the property owners, the Patterson family, to obtain title to the land and then donate that to the city. Officials at Hull did not immediately return telephone messages Tuesday.
"Hull already has a relationship with the owners, and we thought they were in a better situation to handle those negotiations," said Mock.
Mock joined the council in November to fill the remainder of Derek Waugh's term in the Ward 1 seat, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Marist School in Atlanta named Waugh, the former athletics director of Dalton State College, as its new athletics director in March. Waugh is a Marist alumnus. He continued to serve on the City Council through the end of June. Mock was the only person to qualify for Waugh's post.
Mock, a former mayor, was not on the council at the time Hull agreed to donate its lease. He said council members were already discussing whether a lease would be sufficient when he joined the council.
The council members said the mall property remains their choice for the aquatics center but they have tasked City Administrator Andrew Parker and the Parks and Recreation Department with finding an alternative site if the city can't acquire title to the property at the mall. One site they are focusing on is the 36-acre James Brown Park at 904 Civic Drive, home of the John Davis Recreation Center.
"I was directed to look at a contingency plan where the project would be constructed on property the city already owns," said Parker. "That's why we started looking again at the John Davis campus."
The aquatics center would not replace the John Davis Recreation Center, which will be renovated with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
"It would be south of the skate park (off of Avenue C)," said Parker.
City officials stress the mall site remains their top choice for where to build the aquatics center if the city can acquire the property,
"It would give an anchor to that East Walnut Avenue corridor," Parker said. "It has great access from Walnut Avenue and the bypass to hold regional swim meets."
