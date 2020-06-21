The City of Dalton is seeking to have the building at 334 N. Hamilton St. at Little Five Points declared a public nuisance, which could lead to the building being demolished.
A hearing on the city's request is scheduled in Dalton Municipal Court on Wednesday, July 1.
The building, which was last occupied by an Italian restaurant, has been vacant for more than five years, according to city officials. The Whitfield County building inspector's office inspected the building in February and declared it unfit for habitation.
County Building Inspector Greg Williams said that in addition to general neglect and lack of maintenance, people have entered the building and vandalized it and stolen wiring and other items.
"We’ve been told that there were homeless people using the building as a camp, and our code officers have seen some evidence of that in the building," said City Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "It was unsecured, which is against city ordinance, and either the fire department or the building inspector’s office had to have it boarded up to at least try to get it secured."
The building sits at the Hamilton Street entrance to the downtown business district, and Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) Interim Director George Woodward said that agency has been trying to get the city to do something about the building for several months.
If the court does declare the building a public nuisance, the City Council could vote to have the owner demolish the building. If the owner cannot or will not do that, the city could demolish the building and place a lien on it, so that the city's costs are reimbursed when the property is sold.
A number could not be immediately found on Friday for Rafael and Rosa Arellano, who city officials say are listed as the property's owners.
