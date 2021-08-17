Civic leaders launch democratic outreach nonprofit group

Last month, a new nonprofit organization began in North Georgia to promote democracy across the region.
On July 24, community leaders from across the 9th and 14th Congressional Districts officially launched the 501(c)(4) North GA Democrats. Inspired largely by the toxic politics of Republican U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, and Andrew Clyde of Jackson County, leaders from across the region created this nonprofit to improve the representation of citizens in North Georgia.
At the inaugural meeting, North GA Democrats Chairman Tom McMahan of Dade County spoke about the plan to develop a stronger, more informed citizenry in the region.
“The extremism currently on display by North Georgia’s members of Congress has been noticed around the world," he said. "There has never been a greater need than there is now.”
Joining him on the executive committee are David Boyle of Walker County as vice chair, Debby Peppers of Whitfield County as treasurer and Cynthia Hubler of Chattooga County as secretary.
North GA Democrats Director Ruth Demeter of Floyd County stated, “People want choice in the political arena. It is important that citizens have strong candidates across the spectrum to choose from; without choices, voters do not have the opportunity to fully participate in democracy. The world is watching the disastrous behavior of our current representatives. This organization will give people a way to bolster the democratic process across the top of the state.”
Twenty-nine counties are covered in the area, and the organization will focus on voter education and outreach, issue-based advocacy and building civil discourse to improve the representation of all of North Georgia’s citizens.
All members of the North Georgia community interested in changing the political landscape in our region are welcome to join us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NorthGADemocrats and on Twitter at @NorthGADemocrat.
The nonprofit began operations with more than $10,000 in donations. Donations can be made online via https://secure.actblue.com/donate/northgadems or can be mailed to NGD, ℅ Debby Peppers, P.O. Box 98, Dalton, GA 30722.
