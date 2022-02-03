"If you're interested in the Civil War," the Chickamauga Civil War Show "is the show to come to," said Nathan Smith, one of a group of Civil War reenactors who attended the show Saturday at the Dalton Convention Center and performed demonstrations. The "stuff is legitimate — from the period — like you'd find in a museum, but not under glass."
It is "like walking through a museum, but you can touch, examine and pick it up," said Bob Williams, who attends the show annually. "You can experience history in person, and, if your wallet is big enough, you can walk home with some of it."
It is "a good show for selling and for buying, (with) lots of good stuff, (much of it) walking through the front door," said Mickey Kiser, owner/operator of War Room Relics in Kingsport, Tennessee. "It's actually much easier to find Civil War stuff than World War II stuff, because (all we have from the latter) is what those guys brought home, but the Civil War was fought on American soil, and nearly everyone in here has a relative who was in the Civil War."
Williams' great-grandfather, James Williams, volunteered in South Carolina, and "he was at Charleston when Fort Sumter was bombed," Williams said. "He was in (the war) from beginning to end and surrendered with (Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee) at Appomattox," then went home.
"I wrote a book about him," not yet published, and "I love Civil War history," he said. He practically has "a museum in my house."
Though Kiser was born and raised in Tennessee, his "ancestors were Virginia cavalry" in the Civil War, and "I spent my life in the (U.S.) Army," he said. This was the sixth time he was participating in the Chickamauga Civil War Show, as it's "well promoted and well run."
"This is our second-biggest show," according to promoter Mike Kent. "Franklin, Tennessee, is our biggest show, (but) this might be the second-biggest show in the country."
All 475 stations were sold, "and we're back at full-force this year" after a slightly scaled down version of the show in 2021 due to COVID-19, Kent said. "Everyone is glad to be back here, (as) many of the guys only see each other once or twice a year."
It's "a good road trip for a bunch of guys, and Mike does a tremendous job," Williams said. "It's one of the better shows."
Kiser brought a variety of products, all from the Civil War era, including guns and swords.
"People love the Colt Navy's — I have five of them, (including) one squareback, which is really rare, because it's an 1851 model made in 1850 — and six Confederate swords," he said. "I have two pretty rare naval swords, too."
"I haven't bought anything, yet, but I've sold quite a few (items), and I usually go home with as much as I brought to begin with," he said with a chuckle early Saturday morning. "I have my eye on a World War I Coast Guard uniform, (as) I've never had a World War I Coast Guard anything."
In the last several years Kent has opened the show up to memorabilia from World War I and World War II, which "has really broadened the appeal of the show," he said. At the convention center Saturday and Sunday vendors from 35 states were represented, and there was even a dealer from England — "who used to come over fairly frequently but hasn't been here in a couple of years" — with a collection "of edged weapons from Europe, something you don't see often in the United States."
"We're seeing lots of nice collections come up for sale, now, and we have some things at this show we've never had before," such as a "huge battlefield" from the "Last Stand" of George Armstrong Custer at Little Bighorn, Kent said. "That's one of the neatest things we've seen."
Williams brought one of his rifles to sell, and he was "looking for a British Kerr revolver to add to his collection, he said. "I'm selling this one to clear space for something else."
Smith was interested in Civil War uniforms for his reenactments, he said. "I've been doing it about two years now," after meeting his commander in Rossville and realizing "This is my chance to get started."
"Multi-day reenactments are really fun, and we try to keep it period accurate," he said. "Seeing a battle and hearing those rifles is very (special)."
Smith was joined Saturday by several others, and they performed a firing demonstration, including "executing" a "deserter" for "dereliction of duty" outside the convention center, said Jared Byles. "We're not using musket balls, just powder."
Byles, like Smith and the others, was in Confederate uniform, and he began to dive into the Civil War "about a year ago" following the death of his grandfather on his mother's side, he said.
"He was a huge Civil War (aficionado) — his house could've been mistaken for a museum — and I feel I can connect with him this way, (as well as) honoring my ancestors who fought at Bull Run."
Daily Citizen-News staff writer Charles Oliver contributed to this report.
