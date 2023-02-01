This weekend Civil War enthusiasts from across the world will meet in Dalton for the 28th annual Chickamauga Civil War Show.
“This is our second biggest show, and it’s one of the five biggest Civil War shows in the nation,” said promoter Mike Kent. “Franklin, Tennessee, is our biggest show.”
The show was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2021 and 2022, but Kent said attendance was down somewhat.
“I think this will be our first year back at full interest,” Kent said.
The show normally draws around 1,700 to 2,000 visitors.
The show returns to the Dalton Convention Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 (children under 12 will be admitted free).
“We’ll have 476 tables (vendors) this weekend,” said Kent. “Every single table we could stuff in the building has been sold. We are expecting a big crowd this weekend. We should be 100% this year in terms of participation. We’ve been getting calls from all over the country.”
Kent said he will have vendors from about three dozen states and abroad.
“We’ll have one vendor from the United Kingdom,” he said. “He comes over for our Franklin show and stays through Dalton. We consider this an international show.”
In the last several years Kent has opened the show up to memorabilia from World War I and World War II.
“Most Civil War shows have opened up to World War I and World War II,” he said. “There’s such a demand for material from World War II especially, and there’s a lot of it out there. That has really broadened the appeal of the show. A lot of people have a relative who fought in World War I or World War II or both, so there’s a personal connection there that they may not have to the Civil War. But this is still primarily, 75%, a Civil War show.”
Kent always brings something new and distinct to Dalton and this show will be no different.
“We will have the largest Confederate belt buckle display that has ever been put together, more than any museum,” he said.
Kent said three vendors, including Dalton’s Bill Blackman, will have Confederate belt buckles on display.
“We’ll have six tables with several hundred Confederate belt buckles,” Kent said. “It will be a big display.”
In addition, several noted Civil War historians will present lectures on Saturday. The scheduled speakers and topics are:
• 10 a.m.: Richard McMurry, “Jeff and Joe: The Quarrel That Doomed the Confederacy.”
• 11 a.m., Steve Davis: “The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Atlanta Campaign.”
• Noon: Gene Andrews, “General Forrest at Fort Pillow — The Truth.”
• 1 p.m.: Robert Jenkins, “The Cassville Affairs, May 19, 1864, and the Failed Confederate Strategy in the Atlanta Campaign.”
• 2 p.m.: Donna Faulkner Barron, “The Man Who Carved Stone Mountain.”
• 3 p.m.: Scott Sallee, “The Deification, Sanctification and Sainthood of Abraham Lincoln — How Did That Happen?”
Kent said the show is a great way for children and others to learn more about the Civil War.
“Kids are admitted free,” he said. “We like for people to bring their families. Our vendors are always ready to talk about the items in their collection and to explain the history behind them.”
