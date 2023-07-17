The replacement of the playground at Dalton’s Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park is about 70% complete, according to City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Parker briefed members of the City Council on that and other projects during a recent meeting of the city Finance Committee. The Finance Committee is composed of council members.
“All we are waiting on is the subcontractor that is going to do the rubberized surfaces (under the equipment),” he said.
Parker said the city will also be replacing the benches and trash cans in the park later this year.
The council in February approved a $349,359.73 contract with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, to replace the playground at Civitan Park. The playground is handicapped accessible. The old playground was not handicapped accessible and some of the features were broken.
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. At 505 Shugart Road, the park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a longtime Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
“The contractor is still on schedule to start the resurfacing of the track at Lakeshore Park by the end of August and to complete that work within three weeks after they start,” Parker said.
The City Council in June approved a $212,800 agreement with The Surface Masters of Marietta to resurface the Lakeshore Park track.
The Dalton Academy will use the Lakeshore Park track as a practice facility and will hold its competitions at Dalton High School. Dalton Public Schools will spend about $100,000 to install practice facilities at Lakeshore Park for field events.
Parker said the Public Works Department is working with the owners of Temple Beth-El on Valley Drive to convert that property into a small park that would contain stormwater control features and also have some commemoration of Dalton’s Jewish community and its contributions to the city and the floorcovering industry.
“I’m really excited about this project,” he said. “We believe we can save the Valley Drive facade of the temple, so you would walk up the steps just like you do now. There would be a walkway around (the retention pond) and along the way there would be monuments telling of the history (of the temple). This has the opportunity to be a really neat project.”
Parker said he did not have a forecast for how much the project would cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.