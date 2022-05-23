Starting Tuesday, visitors to Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park may no longer have to use a portable toilet.
The restrooms that have been under construction for the past four months are expected to open that day.
“The final building inspection is due on Monday, and if it passes it will be open on Tuesday,” said city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. “There’s some minor work that’s left like on gutters, but it shouldn’t get in the way of the public.”
The City Council in December approved a $92,200 agreement with Leonard Brothers Construction of Chatsworth to build the restrooms. The park, at 505 Shugart Road, currently has a single portable toilet, and officials said at that time they had had many requests for restrooms.
“I’m glad to see it nearly complete,” said Dalton resident Michael Rodriguez. “Families come out here. I see older people walking the track. That will be a lot better for them.”
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. McLellan Creek runs along the western edge of the park, and city officials had to make sure the restrooms were outside the 100-year flood plain.
There will be one male restroom and one female restroom.
The park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club.
In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a long-time Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
City officials say the park’s .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city’s parks and recreation facilities.
The gazebo is also a popular place for picnics.
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama.
Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
