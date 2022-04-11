Workers took advantage of the crisp, sunny day Thursday to work on the roof of the restrooms under construction at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park.
"It's coming along well," said Dalton resident Kris Heath. "I come out here just about every day with my little girl, and it's nice to see that going up."
City officials have said if the weather cooperates the restrooms. located in the southeast section of the park near the parking lot, should be open by the end of the month.
The City Council in December approved a $92,200 agreement with Leonard Brothers Construction of Chatsworth to build the restrooms. The park, at 505 Shugart Road, currently has a single portable toilet, and officials said at that time they had had many requests for restrooms.
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. McLellan Creek runs along the western edge of the park, and city officials had to make sure the restrooms were outside the 100-year flood plain.
There will be one male restroom and one female restroom.
"This will be a big improvement," said Dalton resident Austin Taylor. "You see a lot of mothers out here with young children, new moms pushing strollers around the walking track. I'd think it would be easier to take them to a restroom than a portable toilet."
The city Recreation Commission and the Information Technology Department are working to install cameras at the park and other Recreation Department facilities.
Located at 330 N. Tibbs Road, the park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a long-time Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
City officials say the park’s .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city’s parks and recreation facilities.
The gazebo is also a popular place for picnics.
"There's always someone here when I come here, walking the track, eating lunch or letting their kid play on the playground," said Dalton resident Sandi Carter. "It seems like a pretty popular park, especially for its size."
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama. Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
