The new playground at Civitan Park will be open for play on Thursday afternoon. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, and the public is invited.
Work to replace the existing playground at the park began earlier this summer. The new playground features a variety of play structures for children of all ages and ability levels. The park includes play structures that are ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant and accessible. The project also included replacing benches and trash cans around the walking/jogging trail at the park.
Civitan Park is near the intersection of Tibbs Road and Shugart Road. The park opened in 1997 after a donation of land from the Civitan Club.
