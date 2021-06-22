"Lift every voice and sing/Till Earth and heaven ring/Ring with the harmonies of Liberty."
Jasmine Clark opened her speech during Saturday's Juneteenth Jubilee Gala by singing the opening lines from "our Black national anthem," and everyone in The Weaving Room at The Mill stood and joined her. "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.
"Harmony comes from diverse voices coming together to make a beautiful sound," said Clark of Lilburn, who began as the state representative for House District 108 in January 2019. While one voice has power, there's even more power in a multitude of voices "coming together."
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" initially spread beyond Johnson's hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, via schoolchildren singing the song, an example of "the power of communication" at a time when "information was spread through written communication and oral tradition," said Clark, a Democrat who has a doctorate in microbiology from Emory University and is a senior lecturer at the university's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. "There is power in using your voice" to make known certain truths, such as "Black Lives Matter."
"They matter because Black life matters," Clark said. To disregard that notion is to tear at the fabric that comprises this country, she said.
In addition, "your vote is sacred and important and shall not be infringed upon," she said. "Everyone who can vote should be able to vote without barriers."
"Voting access with full participation" is integral to the democratic process, and "your vote is your voice," she said. "There is so much power in your right to vote that we had to fight, march and even die for it."
By organizing "our collective voices, we're able to say our vote and our voice matters," she said. "We continue to fight."
"Telling our story" is instrumental, and while "it can be tempting to" overlook the "ugly" elements of American history, "there is no victory in hiding the truth," she said. "We need to fight for all of history -- the good, the bad and the ugly -- to be taught" as a means of instruction for all.
"Silence may be peaceful, but we do not achieve peace through silence," she said. "We cannot go back to where we started, and we must always speak up for truth and justice."
Saturday's gala was one of several events presented by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP as part of a Juneteenth Community Celebration. The week of Juneteenth activities began June 13 with a basketball tournament at the Mack Gaston Community Center and concluded Sunday with a Family Fun Day at the same location.
The NAACP is the largest and oldest civil rights organization in the U.S., said Marisa Kelley, president of the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP. "We show up when no one else does, and we hold the country accountable for the promises it's made to its citizens."
"We advocate for people who can't advocate for themselves, and we educate people about their constitutional rights," Kelley said. "It's hard work, but it's important, and we want to make this country better for future (generations), because that's what our ancestors did for us, (as) we're in this together."
On June 19, 1865, the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom from slavery in Texas, where enforcement of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation didn't truly take practical effect until Union soldiers reached the state to enforce it. Since then, Juneteenth has grown into a celebration of the emancipation of those who had been slaves in the United States.
"Knowledge is power," which is why the fact they'd been liberated was kept from those slaves in Texas, and why it was standard for slaves not to be taught to read and write, said Amariah Simmons, a member of Christian Heritage School's class of 2021. Now, it's important to spread the knowledge of Juneteenth and reflect on the past, but also to "look to the future."
Those slaves in Texas "did not know they were free from bondage until they heard the good news," Clark said. "The difference between bondage and freedom was a word, (so) let us continue to use our voices as a tool for freedom."
Juneteenth became a federal holiday last week, after Congress approved a bill to make Juneteenth, June 19, the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it. It's the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
