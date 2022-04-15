• Three Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students placed in their competitions at the recent Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) State Competition in Atlanta, including Will Arrant of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
He placed second in Computer Concepts, second in Retail Management and third in Cybersecurity. Arrant is in the computer forensics and security specialist certificate program.
Mark Upton, GNTC marketing management program director and PBL coordinator, said the students competed in eight events and finished with three first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.
“All three of these students have qualified in all eight events for the PBL National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer,” he said. “They have already done very well, and we look forward to their competitions this summer.”
The PBL National Leadership Conference is June 24-27.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda is a nonprofit 501©(3) education association with a quarter million students preparing for careers in business and business-related fields. FBLA-PBL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and organized on local, state and national levels.
• Caroline Coleman of Dalton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Coleman was initiated at Samford University.
Coleman is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
