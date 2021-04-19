• At the third annual innovateUNG Pitch Challenge on March 16, Presley Sutton, a senior from Dalton pursuing a degree in management with a concentration in entrepreneurship, took second place and a $1,000 prize for her idea to provide cost-effective feed delivery for smaller farms.
It is a business model she aims to pursue upon graduation from the University of North Georgia this spring.
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in UNG's Mike Cottrell College of Business hosted the event, which had teams in person at the Library Technology Center and judges and spectators participating through Zoom.
"It kind of kicked me into gear and made me think about stuff that I wouldn't have thought of before," Sutton said. "Dr. (Ruben) Boling (director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation) was awesome in helping me figure out my business plan, money and logistics. It was good to get some feedback on the business and see that other people are interested in my idea as well."
The judges were:
• Chris Colson, program director of innovation at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
• Cade Joiner, founder of Shred-X Secure Document Destruction and vice chair of the University System of the Georgia Board of Regents.
• Mike Masters, founder of M&W Real Estate Development LLC, Cliffhouse Development LLC and Masters Flooring Company; pilot for American Airlines.
• Steve Quehl, partner for TechCXO.
• Robert Rupard, chair of Pro-GeneX Laboratories Inc.
"The students did an excellent job and showed strong presentation skills," Boling said. "Their ideas were outstanding, new and invigorating to hear."
• Brooklyn Herrera, who is pursuing a doctor of education in higher education leadership and practice at the University of North Georgia, has received a $1,000 Louise McBee Scholarship. She was one of two winners from 36 statewide applicants for the scholarship to support educational enrichment for women exhibiting leadership potential in a higher education field.
The scholarship also provided a registration waiver for the Georgia Association for Women in Higher Education conference hosted virtually by UNG from Feb. 24-26.
Herrera is a first-generation college student who works in higher education to give back because of the many ways she received help.
"I hope to provide leadership and mentorship that demonstrates the benefits of female allyship and one's ability to reach academic success regardless of background," said Herrera, a Rocky Face resident who is assistant director for tutoring and supplemental instruction at Dalton State College.
She also won a $500 scholarship for her UNG faculty mentor for professional development.
Herrera's mentor is Katherine Rose Adams, doctor of education program coordinator.
• Misty Watson of Chatsworth, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Watson was initiated at Purdue University.
Watson is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
