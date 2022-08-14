• Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2022 honor roll and dean’s list student achievements, including Madison Locke of Dalton who made the honor roll. To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.
• The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $30,000 in scholarships for fall semester 2022 to 45 students. Each scholarship included an award between $250 and $1,000 to assist in paying for fall semester at GNTC.
“We applaud these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “We thank the GNTC Foundation and our donors for providing the funds that make this recognition possible.”
Local scholarship recipients were:
The recipients of the Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship are Matthew Carter, Jesus Morales-Chairez and Wilmer Zelon. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
Additionally, Zelon received the Gene Haas Scholarship, which rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students working toward a certificate, diploma or degree in the Precision Machining and Manufacturing program and related fields on the Whitfield Murray Campus and the Floyd County Campus.
The recipient of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship is Christian Rendon. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a certificate or diploma in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Carlos Espino, Gordon County Campus, received the Wayne Ledford Craftsman Scholarship. The scholarship honors Wayne Ledford, a woodworker and craftsman who resides in Murray County, and provides financial support to students enrolled in construction-related programs.
