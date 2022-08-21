In ceremonies held Aug. 5 by the University of North Georgia, 22 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. They are among the 123 officers UNG commissioned during the 2021-22 academic year. Kevin Beard of Dalton earned a degree in criminal justice and commissioned in the Army, air defense artillery.
For the summer 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded almost 530 degrees and more than 40 certificates to graduates. Almost 300 graduates participated in the summer commencement ceremony held Aug. 5 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Local students were:
• Kevin Beard of Dalton, bachelor of science in criminal justice.
• Laura Garrett of Dalton, cum laude with a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies.
• Elizabeth Keefe of Dalton, education specialist in school leadership.
• Karson Shelton of Dalton, cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in management.
