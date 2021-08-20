Class Acts for Aug. 21

Lee University announced its spring 2021 dean's list. Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0. The following local students made the list:
• Austin Campbell of Cohutta
• Sierra Coleman of Dalton
• Tatum Deems of Chatsworth
• Laura Harris of Cohutta
• Alexander Hooker of Tunnel Hill
• Jake Keener of Chatsworth
• Samuel Minter of Dalton
Elena Monique Leyssens of Dalton made the summer 2021 dean's list at the University of North Georgia for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
More than 200 students graduated from Piedmont University this summer.
"On behalf of everyone at Piedmont University, I extend my sincerest congratulations to the graduates and their families," said President James F. Mellichamp. "You are to be commended for your persistence and commitment to your education, even in the face of a global pandemic. We are proud to now call you Piedmont alumni."
All told, 26 undergraduate and 183 graduate students received their degrees from Piedmont. Area graduates were:
• Letisia Arriola of Dalton
• Kelley Barton of Dalton
• Alejandra Brito of Dalton
• Faye Christian of Chatsworth
• Erin Davidson of Crandall
• Cassondra Dockery of Cohutta
• Claudia Fraire of Dalton
• Ana Goodlett of Dalton
• Renee Griffin of Tunnel Hill
• Shauna Keeter of Dalton
• David Newsome of Dalton
• Yazmin Nunez of Dalton
• Nadxelly Pineda of Dalton
• Alejandra Salaises of Dalton
• Hope Saunders of Cohutta
• Kelly Stuart of Dalton
• Rebecca Theros of Dalton
• Hannah Williams of Dalton
