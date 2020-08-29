Class Acts for Aug. 29

Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President's List, the Dean's List and the Distinguished Achievement List.
Brady Tallent of Chatsworth was on the Distinguished Achievement List.
The Distinguished Achievement List is comprised of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College in Milledgeville, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of August 2020. Area graduates are:
• Danielle Lute of Tunnel Hill
• Bafreen Mustafa of Dalton
• Jordan Wells of Chatsworth
Chatsworth resident Shelbie Amos recently earned a master of science degree in data analytics from Western Governors University (WGU) at the university's virtual commencement ceremony on Aug. 22.
