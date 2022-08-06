Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester.
Aaron Bearden of Chatsworth was named to the distinguished achievement list, which is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
