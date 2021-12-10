Class Acts for Dec. 10

Nearly 300 students graduated from Piedmont University this fall. Commencement exercises were held Dec. 3 at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on Piedmont's Demorest campus.
"To our graduates, congratulations on your tremendous success, and congratulations to your families, friends and loved ones who supported you along the journey to your degree. We are so very proud to now call you Piedmont alumni," said Piedmont President James F. Mellichamp.
Students who received degrees included:
• Miranda Buckner of Cohutta
• William Hopkins of Dalton
• Jenny Hunter of Chatsworth
• Sandra Mitchell of Chatsworth
• Joshua Stanley of Chatsworth
• Sarah Tolleson of Dalton
• Patrick Wingfield of Dalton
The class included 295 graduates representing Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas.
Degrees conferred included the bachelor of arts, bachelor of fine arts, bachelor of science, master of arts, master of arts in teaching, master of business administration, education specialist and doctor of education.
