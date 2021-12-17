Class Acts for Dec. 17

Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the president's honor list, the dean's honor list and the distinguished achievement list.
Brock Parham of Dalton made the distinguished achievement list, which is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The Berry College dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Local students were:
• Andrew Clayton of Chatsworth
• Brandon Dixon of Chatsworth
• Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face
• Faith Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Sarah Lynch of Dalton
• Monique Ruedas of Dalton
• Jack Stafford of Crandall
• Ross Valdez Fernandez of Dalton
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester, including Jamie Walraven of Dalton.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.
Thirty high schools from across Northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Dec. 10. Over 150 competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta.
Contestants placing first, second or third in their respective categories at the regional competition earned a spot in the state competition.
"Last year's events were held either through virtual events or through test taking due to COVID restrictions," said, Missy McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor. "It was great to be back hosting a face-to-face event for the SkillsUSA Region 1 high schools. With the changes that have occurred in the last year, it was exciting to have students back on our campus and providing them the opportunity to be competitive while enhancing their skills."
The following local students placed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition and advanced to the State Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta on Feb. 24-26, 2022:
Cosmetology
Third place: Meredith Phillips, North Murray High School
Esthetics
Third place: Brazlee Ridley, North Murray High School
Extemporaneous
speaking
Third place: Katya Sierra, Northwest Whitfield High School
Job interview
First place: Allison Arevalo, North Murray High School
Third place: Joe Hogan, Murray County High School
Job skills demonstration
1st place: Emily Whaley, North Murray High School
Job skills demonstration open
Second place: Gracey Ferguson, Murray County High School
Third place: Cole Talley, North Murray High School
Quiz Bowl
Third place: Northwest Whitfield High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.