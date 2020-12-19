Class Acts for Dec. 19

More than 509 Berea College students were named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Area students included:
• Jose Cortes of Dalton
• Michell Flores-Hernandez of Dalton
• Cesar Martinez of Dalton
• Maria Martinez of Dalton
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Andrew Clayton of Chatsworth
• Faith Cox of Dalton
• Alex Dixon of Chatsworth
• Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face
• Brandon Poag of Dalton
• DeAndre Provine of Chatsworth
• Ross Valdez Fernandez of Dalton
Zachary Cole of Dalton has been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for fall 2020. The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The fall 2020 academic honors' list includes a total of 837 students, with 366 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 471 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation awarded $11,900 in scholarships to 31 qualifying students. Between $250 and $500 was awarded to each student to assist in paying for the upcoming spring semester at GNTC.
“We are so proud of these outstanding students and applaud their commitment to academic excellence,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “We are also grateful to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation for making this support possible.”
The following students from the GNTC Whitfield Murray Campus received scholarships:
• The 2021 GNTC Foundation Spring Scholarships were awarded to Stephen Hensley and Zitlali Aguilar Moreno.
• The Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship was awarded to Jonatan Barron.
• The Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Joshua Lopez.
• Matthew Dunn was the recipient of the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.
The GNTC Foundation was established to encourage private contributions in order to build and maintain outstanding academic and support programs at the college. Donations to the Foundation support areas of institutional need including scholarships to deserving students, equipment purchases, materials for the library and staff development.
Amy Messick of Dalton made the fall 2020 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at Georgia Southwestern, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the fall 2020 honor roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. Area students included:
• Olivia Louise Ross of Dalton
• Elizabeth Anne Wise of Dalton
The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll. The Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester. Area students included:
• Madeline Abigail Hildebrand of Dalton
• Taylor Allisan Townsend of Dalton
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2020 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List. Area students included:
• Lynsey Bridges of Rocky Face
• Hunter Ciesa of Dalton
• Madelyn Gibbs of Rocky Face
• Seth Hutchinson of Tunnel Hill
• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth
• Aubrey McMahan of Chatsworth
• Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face
• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth
• Kathleen Ralston of Dalton
• William Rowland of Dalton
• Alyssa Smith of Dalton
• Elizabeth Threadgill of Rocky Face
• Laura Wright of Dalton
The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2020.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than a B. Area students included:
• Daniela Aguirre of Tunnel Hill
• Lillian Bell of Cohutta
• Rebekah Blankenship of Rocky Face
• Juan Botello of Dalton
• Cecille Burgess of Rocky Face
• Makenna Burris of Chatsworth
• Kate Burton of Rocky Face
• Sierra Cagle of Chatsworth
• Bianca Carrillo of Chatsworth
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth
• Emily Elrod of Dalton
• Sydney Harris of Rocky Face
• William Jackson of Rocky Face
• Ashley Johnston of Dalton
• Tyson Langford of Dalton
• Elena Leyssens of Dalton
• Rylee Maret of Dalton
• Selena Paniagua of Dalton
• Meredith Page of Dalton
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth
• Garrett Sparks of Chatsworth
• Samuel Stuart of Dalton
• Rachel Walker of Dalton
• Jade Watkins of Tunnel Hill
• Austin Wimberley of Chatsworth
Piedmont College celebrated 380 fall graduates during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 11 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center. Area graduates included:
• Andrew Broome of Crandall
• Kelsey Ikerd of Dalton
• Heather Jumper of Dalton
• Kolby Keener of Chatsworth
• Selena Martinez of Rocky Face
• Natasha McBrayer of Chatsworth
• Wendy Miller of Dalton
• Kendal Olinger of Tunnel Hill
• Valerie Richardson of Dalton
• Fatima Ruiz of Dalton
• Cory Satterfield of Chatsworth
• Jennifer Smith of Chatsworth
• Brooke Spence of Chatsworth
• Katya Spence of Dalton
• Karli Timms of Crandall
• Kali Tomlinson of Dalton
• Jennifer Woodring of Dalton
• Brittany Young of Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.