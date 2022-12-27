The Berry College dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Local students were:
• Allison Anderson of Chatsworth
• Graciela Bahena of Dalton
• Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face
• Malina Glover of Crandall
• Elliot Green of Cohutta
• Michelle Hamoui of Dalton
• Monica Hernandez of Dalton
• Julie Petty of Crandall
• Monique Ruedas of Dalton
• Ross Valdez Fernandez of Dalton
• John Walters of Cohutta
Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. Walter Butler, president of Bethel University, announced the College of Arts and Sciences fall semester 2022 honor roll and dean’s list student achievements.
Madison Locke of Dalton made the honor roll.
To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.
“Congratulations to all of you and thank you for making us proud!” Butler said. “This year you conquered the challenges and persevered. I have no doubt that you will continue to impress us with your achievements in the years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.