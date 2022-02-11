A total of 246 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2021 fall semester including Brady Spencer Tallent of Chatsworth, who earned a bachelor of science in agriculture. During the fall term, over 2,300 of ABAC’s 3,815 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 fall semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a grade point average of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s lList, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s list students
• Murray County: Danielle Bruner, Jessica Carnes, Justin Davis, Anthony Desantiago, Markie Dilbeck, Matthew Earley, Megan Elder, Leticia Epperson, Briana Headrick, Taylor Howard, Justin Kirk, Daniel Magana-Sanchez, Jenna Palmer, Mia Plemons, Brittany Simpson, Clyde Smith and Christian Stafford.
• Whitfield County: Jessica Allen, Gidget Baine, Bailey Blankenship, Kimber Bonds, Natasha Bravo, Kadie Cardin, Alexander Cheeks, Daelynn Cochran, Alexis Contreras Hurtado, Kenneth Cordell, Angel Cruz, Jose Cruz, Montserrath Cruz, Justin Derosier, Carrie Dorsey, Ryan Durham, Oscar Esquivel, Gregory Fish, Adriana Flores, Gildardo Guzman, Cali Harbin, Patricia Herrera Pena, Kaley Hill, Susana Huerta, Brenda Joaquin, Griffin Kirk, Nicolas Lama, Hannah Longmire, Elizabeth Manriquez, River Mcclain, Emily Nesper, Gerardo Ordonez, Siobhan Painter, Oscar Peralta, Olikeur Pineda, Eva Poe, Mary Powell, Edgardo Ramirez, Ivan Rangel, Jose Rangel, Nicole Rios, Yesenia Rodriguez, Alejandro Rosillo, Jacqueline Sanchez, Anthony Sanders, Devin Sanders, Denisse Sarmiento, Zaria Smith, Kasha Taylor, Manuel Vega, Esther Vera Sampedro, Charles Walsh, Lance Watson, Logan Watson, Derek White, Chloe Yommer, David Young and Arely Zendejas.
Dean’s list students
• Murray County: Fabian Arnau, Haley Banks, Hildred Bush, Cylie Clark, Ashley Cooper, Adam Corral, Amanda Culberson, Cassidey Dunn, Vianey Garcia Briseno, Julie Hanson, Dagoberto Hernandez, Alesha Hughes, RaAna Mares, Joshua Ortiz, Nicole Pacheco, Rodney Parker, Megan Roach and Estefania Toledo Pantoja.
• Whitfield County: Ivan Avalos, Reyna Bahena, Blanca Banda, Jesus Becerra, Andres Beltran, Jennifer Berry, Jared Bryant, Eber Calzada, Sebastian De Santiago, Matthew Dorsey, Harrison Fraire, Jane Galvez, Fabio Garcia, Vanessa Garcia, Leonardo Garcia-Navarro, Emelly Garnica, Oscar Guzman, Sean Henery, Eduardo Hernandez, Elizabeth Hernandez, Rene Hernandez, Diego Herrera Barajas, Kelsey Holt, Christeth Jackson, Nicholas Jones, Nicole Jones, Ella Keith, Kristi Kelley, Timothy Kittle, Jose Lara Mendez, Juan Lee, Tonie Leverett Schwandner, Diana Martinez, Ruendy Martinez, Brian Medina, Sarah Mosley, Abraham Ocana, Rodrigo Olvera, Sydney Planzer, Mauro Ramos, Miriam Ramos, Summer Robertson, Gisselle Silva, Claudia Torres, Brandon Tran, Keeley Valdivia, Alexis Vazquez, Hallie Williams and Brady Zelaya.
To be eligible for the president’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken. Local students were:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Karen Garcia of Dalton
• Sally Garcia of Dalton
• Sadie Hoy of Dalton
• Varun Narra of Dalton
• Marcos Perez of Dalton
• Adam Shaheen of Dalton
To be eligible for the dean’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken. Local students were:
• Hanna Beckman of Chatsworth
• Jared Brown of Tunnel Hill
• Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton
• Jessica Gonzalez of Dalton
• Karen Jacobo of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Beatriz Maldonado of Dalton
• Andrea Martinez of Dalton
• Kylee Nguyen of Dalton
• Akash Patel of Dalton
• Elizabeth Shirah of Dalton
• Chengpeng Wu of Dalton
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2021 president’s list.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students were:
• Joseph Bergeman of Dalton
• Sierra Davidson of Chatsworth
• Ashleigh Feltman of Chatsworth
• Amy Garcia of Chatsworth
• Mary Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Emily Keylor of Cohutta
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta
• Winston Massengale of Chatsworth
• Greyson Owens of Chatsworth
• Zachell Queen of Cohutta
• Flor Rodriguez of Dalton
• Madelyn Rollins of Dalton
• Jacob Tate of Cohutta
• John Tighe of Dalton
