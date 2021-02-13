Class Acts for Feb. 12

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's). The Alabama Dean's and President's Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Area students named to the Dean's List include:
• Nicolai Critides of Dalton
• Talmadge Martin of Dalton
• Mary Matter of Chatsworth
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton
Timothy Pender of Dalton graduated from Carson-Newman University with a bachelor of science in business administration at the conclusion of the institution's fall semester.
Anthony Saldana of Dalton made the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Carson-Newman University. The university awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
More than 3,000 students earned degrees from Georgia State University during the fall 2020 semester. Area graduates were:
• Jordan Keener of Chatsworth, a bachelor of science degree with a major in economics
• Trenton Fordham of Rocky Face, degrees from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business' joint master of business administration/master of health administration program
• Viraj Patel of Dalton, a master of business administration degree in information systems
When the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks resume football season this month, they will have the support of the university's Marching Southerners despite the limitations of COVID-19. Among the band members will be Robert Hartline of Dalton, who is in the front ensemble section.
Due to the pandemic, the Ohio Valley Conference moved football season to the spring. JSU was allowed, however, to play four non-conference games in the fall. The Southerners performed at the university's sole home football game on Oct. 10, 2020. This spring, they will perform at the three home games on the schedule:
• Feb. 28, Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.
• March 21, Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.
• March 28, Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Mercer University has announced the President's List and Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University.
Area students recognized are:
• Katelyn Crumbley of Dalton, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Alexia Edwards of Rocky Face, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List
• Kelsey Henderson of Dalton, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
• Hannah Jackson of Rocky Face, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean's list during the fall semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Area students include:
• Branson Carnes of Chatsworth
• Malley Chastain of Dalton
• Kali Crowder of Cohutta
• Justin Franklin of Chatsworth
• Karla Gamez of Chatsworth
• Alexander Hyde of Chatsworth
• Porter Johnson of Dalton
• Teresa Lopez of Dalton
• Gustavo Martinez of Dalton
• Payton Tuder of Rocky Face
Valdosta State University is proud to recognize its graduating class of fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.
• Ali Beavers of Dalton, master of education in elementary education
• Elizabeth Cox of Dalton, education specialist in teacher leadership
• James Sane of Dalton, master of education in curriculum and instruction in accomplished teaching
• Sandra Smith of Chatsworth, education specialist in school counseling
