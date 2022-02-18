More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2021 semester at the associates, bachelors, masters, specialist and doctoral levels. Local graduates were:
• Sikandar Chaudhry of Dalton, associate of science degree, with studies in business administration.
• Jenifer Espitia of Dalton, bachelor of science degree, majoring in psychology.
• Kile Lowery of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in literature.
• Rashun Mack of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of arts degree, majoring in political science.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2021 dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students were:
• Brittney Baynes of Dalton
• Camden Campbell of Cohutta
• Sierra Dixon of Rocky Face
• Elijah Hibbett of Chatsworth
• Zachary Myers of Dalton
• Miguel Perez of Dalton
• Gavin Roberts of Chatsworth
• Macie Starks of Rocky Face
• William Summey of Dalton
• Emma Woods of Dalton
