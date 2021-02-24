Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 fall semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. GNTC students are listed by their designated home campus and dual enrolled students are listed by their high school.
The GNTC President's List for:
• Whitfield Murray Campus: Levi Anderson, Harry Austin, Latoya Bargo, Kendra Bennett, Joel Burns, Lauren Callahan, Jessica Carnes, Cristina Carrillo-Rosas, Steven Cole, Brooke Cornette, Grant Davis, Justin Derosier, Eliseo Diaz Gomez, Feliciano Diego, Matthew Dunn, Ronnie Dunn, Matthew Earley, Bray Erwin, Jason Findley, Gregory Fish, Adriana Flores, Jennifer Flores, Justin Ford, Paola Fraire Morales, Tyler Gadd, Moises Gil, Andy Gillham, Wade Goolsby, Lupita Guzman, James Hampton, Patricia Herrera Pena, Kathleen Herring, Lydia Hyde, Evan Lewis, Lauren Lindsey, David Lopez, Bryce Mantooth, Jeffrey McClain, Aaron McCurdy, Hannah McFalls, Alexander Mutchler, Victor Paramo, Alan Parker, Atanacio Perez, Brandon Pinson, Jonathan Pritchett, Kelly Rickett, Jennifer Rodriguez, Alejandro Rosillo, Matthew Rountree, Juan Sanchez, Frances Scoggins, Haley Sterner, Edgar Tapia, Dustin Tate, Heather Thrasher, Jennifer Triana, Tyler Tuck, Christian Varnell, Luis Vasquez, Lance Watson, William West, Lisa White, Andrea Zavala and Arely Zendejas.
• Coahulla Creek High School: Leslie Cruz.
• Murray County High School: Curtis Gross.
The GNTC Dean’s List for:
• Whitfield Murray Campus: Ivan Avalos, Rodney Baggett, Logan Bailey, Gidget Baine, Amado Barragan, Erik Bibiano, Jennifer Clinton, Alexis Contreras Hurtado, Bethany Coppock, Zachary Costlow, Esmeralda De Anda, Alicia Diaz, Barbara Ellis, Fabiola Garcia, Julia Gonzalez, Hector Gutierrez, Jessica Haynes, Wolf Hemby, David Hernandez, Eduardo Hernandez, Heather Hile, Beverly Hyde, Mackenzie Jennings, Griffin Kirk, Joshua Lopez, Ethan Martin, Diana Martinez, Julia Morgan, Kyle Muse, Henry Pacheco, Trace Parks, Zachary Phillips, Amanda Pittman, Enrique Ponce, Juan Ramirez, Anthoney Rhoten, Jose Rodriguez, Ivan Sanchez, Jessica Santana, Breannah Snow, Chase Tidwell, Maria Torres, Rebecca Vergara and Logan Watson.
• Murray County High School: Athan Hicks.
• North Murray High School: Cheyenne Morgan.
