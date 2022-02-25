The University of Mississippi announced students named to fall 2021 honor roll lists. Madeline Hildebrand of Dalton and Olivia Ross of Dalton were named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0.
Sydney Brock of Rocky Face was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2021 honor roll lists. Brock was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Katherine Griffin of Dalton was named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
