Ethan Carroll of Dalton has received a bachelor of science degree from The University of Alabama, which awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.
More than 460 Berea College students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Local students were:
• Arleth Martinez of Dalton
• Maria Martinez of Dalton
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 fall semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's list students for Murray County:
• Adara Abdelrazzaq
• Jamie Beasley
• Jonathan Bennett
• Jennifer Bermudez-Gutierrez
• Luke Brock
• Shelby Cline
• Lisa Deloach
• Lana Grindstaff
• Clayton Hullender
• Austin Johnson
• Bobby Johnson
• Elijah Kruse
• Trina Leonard
• Anna Owenby
• Kayden Parker
• Fernando Sanchez
• Brittany Simpson
• Cristian Tirador Cervantes
• Logan Weaver
• Nicholas Wooldridge
President's list students for Whitfield County:
• Jessica Allen
• Jennifer Ayala
• Caylin Beavers
• Mallory Bolden
• Katelyn Boyd
• William Bradley
• Savannah Brumbelow
• Joshua Bryson
• Ariana Camp
• Kadie Cardin
• Ricardo Castro
• Adriana Cisneros
• Jennifer Cisneros
• Hannah Cordell
• Kenneth Cordell
• Audrey Crowder
• Ivan Cruz Juarez
• Susan Davis
• Sebastian De Santiago
• Austin Deas
• Fabian Diaz
• Christopher Flores
• Raul Garcia
• Desiree Gonzalez
• Juan Gonzalez Barrios
• Abigail Gulledge
• Charles Haven
• Sean Henery
• Lisbeth Hernandez
• Rhonda Hopkins
• Susana Huerta
• Tania Huerta
• Jacob Jackson
• Joshua Kregel
• Saul Lara Perez
• Tun Len
• Joceline Locke
• Devin Long
• Henry Lopez
• Josue Lopez
• Gavin Lowery
• Danielle Maffetone
• Elizabeth Manriquez
• Deanna Marquez
• Josh McCraven
• Daisy Mendez
• Osvaldo Mendiola-Aguilar
• Angel Montoya
• Caden Moore
• Ashley Morris
• Tara Moss
• Steve Nunez
• Crystal Osorio
• Ronnie Paloblanco
• Bhoomikaben Patel
• Rakesh Patel
• Glory Perez
• Lilian Phillips
• Cristian Ramirez-Martinez
• Tracey Reece
• Christian Rendon
• Jessica Resendiz
• Jonathan Rios
• Andrea Rodriguez
• Alejandra Sandoval
• Sophia Shepherd
• Abbie Smith
• Gavin Smith
• Gisell Soto
• Rhonda Tate
• Manuel Trejo
• Gabrielle Vasquez
• Manuel Vega
• Betty Young
• David Young
Dean's list students for Murray County:
• Aaron Barnes
• Kayla Caldwell
• Ashley Dodson
• Cristian Espinoza
• Faith Langford
• Emily Maddox
• Lissette Salmon
• Jorden SmithBrooklyn White
Dean's list students for Whitfield County:
• Alan Aleman
• Jiset Alvarez
• Tabitha Anderson
• Rosalyn Andrews
• Vanesa Arredondo
• Sonia Avalos
• Jesenia Azbill
• Daisy Azua
• Bianca Bailon
• Blanca Banda
• Matthew Carter
• Victor Cervantes
• Helen Childers
• Tavin Clinton
• Dena Cross
• Markell Dawson
• Elvis Flores
• Elizabeth Garcia
• Fernando Guerrero
• Jessica Haynes
• Abagael Henderson
• Gabriela Hernandez
• Juan Hernandez Sierra
• Diego Herrera Barajas
• Benjamin Johnson
• Kristi Kelley
• Kelsey Kirk
• Mario Linares
• Mary Lopez
• Esmeralda Mendoza
• Brittany Moore
• Pedro Morales
• Emily Nesper
• Francois Xavier Onana Atangana
• Anthony Palacios
• David Palacios
• Brandy Paniagua
• Edwina Pascual
• Thomas Ramirez
• Morgan Reardon
• Adelia Robinson
• David Rosales
• Patricia Smith
• Jocelyn Torres
• Jackee Walters
• Camilla Webb
• Carmen Wheat
• Bradley Wheeler
To be eligible for the president's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Local students were:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Jared Brown of Tunnel Hill
• Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton
• Charlotte Edwards of Rocky Face
• Karen Garcia of Dalton
• Jessica Gonzalez of Dalton
• Alexis Hammond of Chatsworth
• Gavrielle Hind of Chatsworth
• Chloe Hutchison of Tunnel Hill
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Kylee Nguyen of Dalton
• Jeel Patel of Dalton
• Sandra Ramirez of Dalton
To be eligible for the dean's list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State University during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Local students were:
• Jorge Contreras of Dalton
• Karen Jacobo of Dalton
• Lillian Johnson of Dalton
• Veronica Martinez of Dalton
• Varun Narra of Dalton
• Bhumi Patel of Dalton
• Ishica Patel of Dalton
• Teona Sewell of Dalton
• Adam Shaheen of Dalton
Lee University congratulates students who earned dean's list honors during the fall 2022 semester. Dean's list recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0. Local students were:
• Lindsey Caldwell of Rocky Face
• Austin Davidson of Crandall
• Anna Jarrett of Dalton
• Leah Minter of Chatsworth
• Samuel Minter of Dalton
• Rebecca Moffett of Chatsworth
• Kinnady Newton of Crandall
• Daniel Nguyen of Tunnel Hill
• David Osborne of Chatsworth
• Ethan Ramey of Tunnel Hill
• Alexander Sosebee of Chatsworth
• Samantha Walker of Crandall
Lincoln Memorial University has announced that Kaley Long of Rocky Face was placed on the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2022. A total of 556 undergraduate students were honored for high academic achievements. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Mercer University recently announced the president’s list and dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university. Local students were:
• Lara Edgeman of Chatsworth, senior, College of Education, president’s list
• Laila Siyam of Rocky Face, junior, College of Health Professions, president’s list
• Grant Williams of Rocky Face, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, president’s list
• Alexia Edwards of Rocky Face, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean’s list
George Brock of Rocky Face is among nearly 1,500 students who graduated from Mississippi State University in fall 2022. Brock received a bachelor of science degree from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Mississippi State University congratulates 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 president's list. Students on the list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Local students were:
• Olivia Friddell of Rocky Face
• Jennifer Warnack of Tunnel Hill
